Harcum scores 22, Appalachian State knocks off Georgia State 81-71

ATLANTA (AP) — Terence Harcum scored 22 points as Appalachian State beat Georgia State 81-71 on Thursday night for its seventh straight win.

Harcum shot 7 for 17 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Mountaineers (18-4, 9-1 Sun Belt Conference). Justin Abson scored 15 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line, and added 16 rebounds and seven blocks. Tre'Von Spillers was 5 of 9 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Panthers (9-12, 4-6) were led by Lucas Taylor, who recorded 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Jay'Den Turner added 13 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Georgia State. In addition, Leslie Nkereuwem finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.