Harbaugh: Michigan DB Hill questionable for Orange Bowl

By RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press
37 minutes ago
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says defensive back Dax Hill is not yet in Miami with the team and is questionable to play in the Orange Bowl against No. 3 Georgia

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday that defensive back Dax Hill was not yet in Miami and was questionable to play in the Orange Bowl against No. 3 Georgia.

Harbaugh did not provide details of what kept Hill from traveling with the team nor what could keep him out of the College Football Playoff semifinal on Friday night. Harbaugh added Hill could be joining the team in Florida later Thursday.

“He’s working through something right now,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll know more today.”

Hill is second on the team in tackles with 65 and has two interceptions for the second-ranked Wolverines (12-1).

