Hampton faces Georgia, seeks to halt 4-game slide

By The Associated Press
39 minutes ago

Hampton Pirates (1-4) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-3)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton aims to end its four-game slide with a victory against Georgia.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 on their home court. Georgia scores 68.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Pirates have gone 0-2 away from home. Hampton averages 18.2 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Georgia averages 68.0 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 69.0 Hampton allows. Hampton has shot at a 36.8% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 35.8% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: De'Mauri Flournoy averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc.

Jasha Clinton is shooting 40.4% and averaging 12.3 points for the Pirates.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

