Hampton faces Georgia on 4-game slide

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Hampton Pirates (1-4) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-3)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton is looking to stop its four-game slide with a victory against Georgia.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 in home games. Georgia ranks ninth in the SEC with 12.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Mia Woolfolk averaging 7.0.

The Pirates have gone 0-2 away from home. Hampton gives up 69.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 14.4 points per game.

Georgia is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 46.4% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton averages 54.6 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 58.4 Georgia allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Turner is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Jasha Clinton is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 1.5 rebounds for the Pirates.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

