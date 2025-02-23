Hamilton scores 24, Georgia State beats Old Dominion 76-70

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jelani Hamilton scored 24 points as Georgia State beat Old Dominion 76-70 on Saturday night.
Hamilton added nine rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (13-16, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference). Zarigue Nutter scored 18 points, finishing 8 of 13 from the floor. Cesare Edwards finished 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 13 points.
The Monarchs (11-18, 7-9) were led in scoring by Sean Durugordon, who finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Robert Davis Jr. added 13 points and four assists for Old Dominion. Scottie Hubbard finished with 11 points.
Up next for Georgia State is a Wednesday matchup with Coastal Carolina on the road, and Old Dominion visits Marshall on Tuesday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
