Georgia News
Hamilton scores 24, Georgia State beats Old Dominion 76-70

Led by Jelani Hamilton's 24 points, the Georgia State Panthers defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs 76-70
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jelani Hamilton scored 24 points as Georgia State beat Old Dominion 76-70 on Saturday night.

Hamilton added nine rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (13-16, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference). Zarigue Nutter scored 18 points, finishing 8 of 13 from the floor. Cesare Edwards finished 5 of 12 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Monarchs (11-18, 7-9) were led in scoring by Sean Durugordon, who finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Robert Davis Jr. added 13 points and four assists for Old Dominion. Scottie Hubbard finished with 11 points.

Up next for Georgia State is a Wednesday matchup with Coastal Carolina on the road, and Old Dominion visits Marshall on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

State. Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, speaks on a bill he sponsored to rewrite Georgia’s litigation rules to limit lawsuits during Senate debate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Friday, February 21, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia bill to limit lawsuits advances after Kemp makes concession to Republican senators

Migrants allegedly lured to Georgia with fake job offers notch court win

The workers who say they were lured to work at Georgia factories under false pretenses also asked for justice at a recent Atlanta event.

Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón (10) moves the ball against CF Montreal midfielder Samuel Piette (6) during the first half of an MLS soccer game, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

Emmanuel Latte Lath scores 2 goals in MLS debut to help Atlanta beat Montreal 3-2

47m ago

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia Cash Pop

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Georgia FIVE Evening

2h ago

State Rep. Matt Reeves, R-Duluth, introduces himself while attending an AAPI mental health event at Norcross High School on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray

This Republican says Georgia needs migrants in the workforce

A Republican-backed bill in the Georgia General Assembly would advocate for Georgia businesses seeking legal migrant workers.

In 1961, Malcolm X took an eye-opening trip to Atlanta

Malcolm X had been a public critic of King and rejected the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s direction on race relations.

What to know before the Atlanta United season opener Saturday

A fan’s guide to traffic, parking, safety and weather for the first Atlanta United match of the season with an expected sellout crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.