Hamilton leads Georgia State against Georgia Southern after 25-point showing

Georgia State visits the Georgia Southern Eagles after Jelani Hamilton scored 25 points in the Panthers' 80-74 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Georgia State Panthers (13-17, 8-9 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (15-15, 7-10 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State takes on Georgia Southern after Jelani Hamilton scored 25 points in Georgia State's 80-74 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Eagles are 10-3 in home games. Georgia Southern is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 74.1 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Panthers are 8-9 in conference matchups. Georgia State averages 11.2 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Georgia Southern's average of 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Georgia State allows. Georgia State averages 74.9 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 76.2 Georgia Southern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adante' Holiman is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Eren Banks is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Malachi Brown is averaging 8.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Panthers. Cesare Edwards is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

