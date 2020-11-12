Halloween party causes Georgia Catholic school to go virtual

School President Steve Spellman said 80 students, mostly sophomores, were at the student's house for the party. Spellman said there have been reports of other large gathering involving juniors and seniors but most of the cases have been sophomore students.

“The brief enjoyment of some has created hardship for all,” Spellman said. “Please know that this is not a political or ideological undercurrent or a subject of debate, but one of pure caution to protect our 1,100 students and 150 faculty and staff.”

The school was closed Monday and Tuesday at the direction of the Health Department and the Archdiocesan COVID Task Force.