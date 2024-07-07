Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox given ovation in rare visit to Truist Park for Phillies-Braves game

ATLANTA (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox made a rare visit to Truist Park for the Atlanta Braves' game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night and received a standing ovation.

Fan cheered after the 83-year-old Cox, was introduced as “the very best manager in the history of the game, our beloved No. 6, Bobby Cox.”

Cox, who led the Braves to the 1995 World Series title and retired after the 2010 season, stood and waved with his left hand. His wife, Pam, became emotional as the ovation continued. Braves manager Brian Snitker joined in the applause as he looked up to the private box where Cox watched the game.