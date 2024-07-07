Georgia News

Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox given ovation in rare visit to Truist Park for Phillies-Braves game

Former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox, center top, waves to the crowd during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

Former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox, center top, waves to the crowd during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox made a rare visit to Truist Park for the Atlanta Braves' game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night and received a standing ovation.

Fan cheered after the 83-year-old Cox, was introduced as “the very best manager in the history of the game, our beloved No. 6, Bobby Cox.”

Cox, who led the Braves to the 1995 World Series title and retired after the 2010 season, stood and waved with his left hand. His wife, Pam, became emotional as the ovation continued. Braves manager Brian Snitker joined in the applause as he looked up to the private box where Cox watched the game.

Cox was hospitalized in 2019 following a stroke.

Snitker, who became manager in 2016 and led Atlanta to the 2021 World Series championship, has remained close with Cox and often visits his former boss. Cox visited the Braves' clubhouse before the game.

Cox was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014. His No. 6 was retired by the Braves.

Cox served two stints as the manager of the Braves. He led the team from 1978-81 before managing the Toronto Blue Jays from 1982-85. He returned to Atlanta as the team's general manager in 1986 before returning to the dugout in 1991.

He is one of only four managers to be named manager of the year in the AL and NL and overall won the award four times.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

FILE - Former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox waves to the crowd as he is introduced at a ceremony to open the Braves' new stadium before a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, April 14, 2017, in Atlanta. Hall of Fame manager Cox made a rare visit to Truist Park for the Braves' game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 6, 2024, and received a standing ovation. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

