Haliburton, Pacers take on the Hawks

The Hawks are 20-18 in conference matchups. Atlanta leads the Eastern Conference averaging 54.8 points in the paint. Jalen Johnson leads the Hawks with 11.8.

The Pacers are 20-17 in conference matchups. Indiana has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks' 13.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 12.9 per game the Pacers allow. The Pacers average 116.6 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 119.7 the Hawks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 23.6 points and 11.5 assists for the Hawks. Caris LeVert is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 20.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Pacers. Haliburton is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 121.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 31.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.7 points per game.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 121.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 31.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Vit Krejci: out (back), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), Bennedict Mathurin: day to day (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.