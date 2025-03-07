Haliburton, Pacers square off against the Hawks

Indiana Pacers (35-26, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (29-34, eighth in the Eastern Conference)
Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.
The Hawks have gone 21-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 32.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Johnson averaging 8.3.
The Pacers are 20-18 against conference opponents. Indiana is 16-11 against opponents with a winning record.
The Hawks average 117.0 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 115.2 the Pacers give up. The Pacers are shooting 49.2% from the field, 0.9% higher than the 48.3% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dyson Daniels is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.0 points for the Hawks. Young is averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games.
Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 8.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 121.4 points, 42.8 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.4 points per game.
Pacers: 6-4, averaging 121.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 31.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points.
INJURIES: Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Vit Krejci: out (back), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).
Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton: day to day (hip), Isaiah Jackson: out for season (calf), Bennedict Mathurin: day to day (wrist).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
