Haase scores 25 to lead Mercer past Georgia Southern 77-68

14 hours ago
Felipe Haase had 25 points as Mercer topped Georgia Southern 77-68

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Felipe Haase had 25 points as Mercer defeated Georgia Southern 77-68 on Saturday.

Jalen Johnson had 15 points and six rebounds for Mercer (7-4), which earned its fifth straight win. James Glisson III added 14 points. Kamar Robertson had 11 points and six steals.

Elijah McCadden had 14 points for the Eagles (5-4) as did Kamari Brown, who also grabbed nine rebounds. Andrei Savrasov had 10 points.

