Haase scores 19 to lift Mercer over East Tennessee St 71-64

Leon Ayers III had 13 points for Mercer (13-8, 6-7 Southern Conference). Neftali Alvarez and Ross Cummings each had 10 points.

Serrel Smith had 16 points for the Buccaneers (12-10, 8-6). Ledarrius Brewer added 16 points, and David Sloan had 10 points and six assists.