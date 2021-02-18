X

Haase scores 19 to lift Mercer over East Tennessee St 71-64

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Felipe Haase had 19 points and eight rebounds as Mercer topped East Tennessee State 71-64 on Wednesday night.

Leon Ayers III had 13 points for Mercer (13-8, 6-7 Southern Conference). Neftali Alvarez and Ross Cummings each had 10 points.

Serrel Smith had 16 points for the Buccaneers (12-10, 8-6). Ledarrius Brewer added 16 points, and David Sloan had 10 points and six assists.

The Bears evened the season series against the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State defeated Mercer 70-64 on Feb. 3.

