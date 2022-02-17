Hamburger icon
Haase scores 17 to lead Mercer past East Tennessee St. 65-56

27 minutes ago
Felipe Haase posted 17 points as Mercer defeated East Tennessee State 65-56

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Felipe Haase posted 17 points as Mercer defeated East Tennessee State 65-56 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Johnson had 16 points for the Bears (15-13, 8-7 Southern Conference). Shannon Grant added 13 points.

East Tennessee State was held to a season-low 14 points in the second half.

Ledarrius Brewer had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the Buccaneers (13-15, 5-10). Jordan King added 17 points. Mohab Yasser had nine rebounds.

The Bears evened the season series against the Buccaneers. East Tennessee State defeated Mercer 72-64 on Jan. 19.

