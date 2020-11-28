Haase, Neftali help Mercer beat Georgia Tech 83-73

Mercer shot just 44% (27 of 61) from the field, compared to 46% (28 of 61) shooting by the Jackets, but hit 12 of 25 from behind the arc and 17 of 18 from the free-throw line.

Georgia Tech, coming off a four-overtime loss to Georgia State in its opener, got off to a hot start but appeared to run out of gas. The Yellow Jackets shot 56% in the first half.

The Bears have won two in a row against Georgia Tech, but just 17 in the 45-game series. The teams last met December 22, 2011, a 65-59 win by Mercer.

