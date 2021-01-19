Haase, Mercer visit The Citadel

SUPER SENIORS: The Citadel's Brown, Kaiden Rice and Tyler Moffe have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 59 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.FELIPE IS A FORCE: Haase has connected on 32.2 percent of the 59 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 17 over the last three games. He's also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bulldogs are 6-0 when they record six or more steals and 2-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Bears are 8-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 46.3 percent or worse, and 0-4 when opponents exceed that percentage.