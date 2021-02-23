X

Haase lifts Mercer past The Citadel 88-52

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Felipe Haase recorded 17 points and 10 rebounds to carry Mercer to an 88-52 win over The Citadel on Monday night.

James Glisson III had 14 points for Mercer (14-9, 7-8 Southern Conference). Ross Cummings added 11 points. Shannon Grant had 10 points.

The Citadel totaled 28 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Rudy Fitzgibbons III had 10 points for the Bulldogs (12-10, 5-10). Kaiden Rice added 10 points. Derek Webster Jr. had seven rebounds.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Mercer defeated The Citadel 83-63 on Jan. 20.

