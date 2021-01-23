Haase leads Mercer over VMI 83-80

Haase hit a 3-pointer with 1:38 to play to put Mercer up 80-73. Trey Bonham answer with a layup to tie it 17 seconds later. Haase hit the winning 3 at the 1:03 mark.

After that both teams missed baskets, giving Mercer a final chance following a timeout with nine seconds left but Greg Parham couldn't get the tying basket to fall just before time ran out.