Gwynn leads Georgia Southern against Appalachian State after 22-point game

The Eagles have gone 6-6 in home games. Georgia Southern ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Leah Johnson averaging 3.4.

The Mountaineers are 9-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State has a 4-11 record against opponents over .500.

Georgia Southern averages 65.8 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 67.4 Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 66.1 points per game, 0.5 more than the 65.6 Georgia Southern gives up.

The Eagles and Mountaineers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gwynn is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Indya Green is averaging 12.6 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Zada Porter is averaging 10.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Mountaineers. Elena Pericic is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.