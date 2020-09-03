X

Guzan has 3 saves to help Atlanta United tie Inter Miami 0-0

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
Brad Guzan had three saves for Atlanta in United’s 0-0 tie with Inter Miami on Wednesday night

ATLANTA (AP) — Brad Guzan had three saves for Atlanta in United's 0-0 tie with Inter Miami on Wednesday night.

It was Guzan's second shutout — both against expansion teams — in three games. He had five saves in a 2-0 win over Nashville on Aug. 22.

Atlanta (3-4-1) has just one win — and four losses — in its last six games.

Miami (1-6-1) has been shut out four times and has only one multi-goal game, its 3-2 win over Orlando City on Aug. 22, this season.

Atlanta had 60.5% possession. but Inter Miami had a 10-5 advantage in total shots, including 3-1 in shots on target.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.