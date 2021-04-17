Guzan, Atlanta United hang on for 0-0 tie with Orlando City

Atlanta had 59.7% possession and 88% passing accuracy.

Guzan made a diving one-handed stop of a shot by Alexandre Pato in the the 72nd minute. Pato, a 31-year old making his MLS debut, left the game in the 80th after suffering an apparent knee injury. Pato was a member of the Brazilian teams that won Olympic bronze in 2008 and silver in 2012 and was inducted into the A.C. Milan Hall of Fame in 2017 after a scoring 51 goals in 117 Serie A matches for the franchise.