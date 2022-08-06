ajc logo
X

Gutman's late goal lifts Atlanta United over Sounders 2-1

Georgia News
26 minutes ago
Andrew Gutman’s first goal of the season came in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, sending Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders

ATLANTA (AP) — Andrew Gutman's first goal of the season came in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, sending Atlanta United to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

Ronaldo Cisneros scored in the 23rd minute — his team-leading seventh of the season — to give Atlanta United (8-9-7) a 1-0 lead.

Cristian Roldan scored his fourth goal to pull Seattle (10-13-2) even in the 68th minute.

Marcelino Moreno notched an assist on Gutman's match-winner.

The Sounders took four more shots, but Atlanta United had a 5-4 edge in shots on goal.

Stefan Frei saved three shots for Seattle. Rocco Ríos Novo had three saves for Atlanta.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Jellyfish plentiful in waters off Tybee beach this time of year. What you need to know11h ago
Jeff Sims is best reason to believe Georgia Tech can be better
3h ago
Geoff Collins’ plan for improving the Georgia Tech defense: Geoff Collins
2h ago
Lagarde American Eatery bringing New Orleans cuisine to Milton
Lagarde American Eatery bringing New Orleans cuisine to Milton
Avery Williams, now a running back, impressing in Falcons camp
4h ago
The Latest
Lindor sparks Mets to 8-5 victory over Braves in DH opener
27m ago
Smith in no hurry to settle on Falcons' starting O-line
3h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
4h ago
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top