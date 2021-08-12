Gutierrez scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Atlanta

The Braves are 31-28 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has slugged .425 this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .596 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Reds have gone 30-27 away from home. Cincinnati has hit 153 home runs as a team this season. Joey Votto leads them with 25, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 8-6. Edgar Santana secured his third victory and Ozzie Albies went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Lucas Sims registered his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Duvall leads the Braves with 25 home runs and has 78 RBIs.

Jesse Winker leads the Reds with 55 extra base hits and 67 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .242 batting average, 2.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Reds: 6-4, .268 batting average, 4.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brad Brach: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.