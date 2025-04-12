Georgia News
Gunner Stockton strengthens hold on Georgia starting quarterback job with strong spring practice

Carson Beck’s decision to transfer to Miami opened the door for Gunner Stockton to take over as Georgia’s starting quarterback
Georgia Red Team quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) looks to pass the ball during the NCAA college football team's spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Georgia Red Team quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) looks to pass the ball during the NCAA college football team's spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck's decision to transfer to Miami opened the door for Gunner Stockton to take over as Georgia's starting quarterback.

Stockton's status as Georgia's next option was confirmed when he took over for the Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff following Beck's season-ending elbow surgery. Stockton, a junior, held off a challenge from redshirt freshman Ryan Puglisi to retain the starting role in spring practice, which ended Saturday.

Coach Kirby Smart said Saturday Stockton improved in the spring with his “confidence, understanding the offense.”

Running back Cash Jones, a senior, said Stockton's biggest area of improvement is “decision-making with his reads. I think he did a great job with that.”

Following Saturday's G-Day scrimmage at Sanford Stadium, Smart said Stockton “has done a very good job with his feet and his legs. He made plays with his legs today. Ryan did, too. They are both good athletes who can extend plays.”

Stockton's role as the starter was confirmed when he took the field with the first-team offense. The junior completed 16 of 34 passes for 309 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the scrimmage.

“I just saw how resilient Gunner is,” said linebacker Raylen Wilson. “I just love how tough Gunner is. He never gets discouraged and that's my favorite thing about him.”

Puglisi started with the second-team offense but also was given a series with the starters. In that series, Puglisi showed his arm talent when he completed each of his three passes for 52 yards and a touchdown. He also threw a scoring pass with an interception while leading the second-team offense.

“Both did some good things,” said Smart of the quarterbacks. “Both did some poor things. You get a game environment, they need that. ... They need to play football. They continue to get better.”

When asked if Puglisi pushed Stockton, Smart said “Ryan has done a good job. Ryan continues to get better. It’s his first spring. He hasn’t had a chance to compete and do much. He needs growth. He’s probably still a little behind Gunner in terms of knowledge of the offense but he’s catching up.”

Stockton's first test came when he took over for the injured Beck in the second half of Georgia's 22-19 overtime win over Texas in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Dec. 7 in Atlanta.

Stockton's first start came in the Bulldogs' 23-10 Sugar Bowl loss to Notre Dame in the CFP semifinals. He completed 20 of 32 passes for 234 yards with a touchdown and had one of Georgia's two lost fumbles.

Stockton said early in spring practice he was focused on taking a leadership role that comes with being the starter.

“It’s a different role, a bit more of a leadership aspect ... being able to take command and just lead,” Stockton said.

A key for Stockton and Puglisi next season will be the additions of transfer wide receivers Noah Thomas from Texas A&M and Zachariah Branch from USC. They will add depth and big-play ability to a position that was a weak spot in 2024.

“They understand they have some weapons on the outside,” said Smart of Stockton and Puglisi showing they will take advantage of the new wide receivers. “We had to rely on those guys to be able to make some plays.”

Georgia Red Team quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) celebrates with teammates after throwing a touchdown pass during the NCAA college football team's spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Georgia Black Team quarterback Ryan Puglisi (12) runs with the ball during the NCAA college football team's spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Georgia Black Team quarterback Ryan Puglisi (12) looks to throw a pass during the team's NCAA college football spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks on during the team's NCAA college football spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

