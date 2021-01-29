Guinea worm closer to eradication as cases halve in a year

Weiss said the COVID-19 pandemic complicated logistics and supply chains, reduced abilities for research activities and made it difficult to move staffers, but he cited the longstanding work and community involvement in fighting Guinea worm for keeping operations going last year.

“We are quite fortunate in that this is a community-based program, and so the volunteers have remained active throughout the entire pandemic,” he said.

Unlike other diseases that are controlled by medicines or vaccines, Guinea worm can be eradicated by training people to filter and drink clean water. The challenges ahead will be education, surveillance and continued access to safe drinking water.

Contracted by drinking infected water, Guinea worm disease affects some of the world’s most vulnerable people. The 3-foot-long worm is asymptomatic and incubates in people for up to a year before painfully emerging, often through extremely sensitive parts of the body.

Guinea worm is poised to be the second human disease to be eradicated after smallpox, according to The Carter Center. The World Health Organization warns that the remaining cases can be the most difficult to control as they usually occur in remote and often inaccessible areas.

Sanz reported from Atlanta.