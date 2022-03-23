Guilty verdict in Atlanta City Hall corruption trial

Mitzi Bickers was the first person to go to trial over the investigation into corruption during former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's administration. A jury of six men and six women found her guilty on nine of twelve counts, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Bickers, who helped Reed win election and then worked as his director of human services, was accused of using her influence to funnel business to city contractors Elvin “E.R.” Mitchell Jr. and Charles P. Richards Jr. Prosecutors said she directed roughly $17 million in city work to the two men and their companies in exchange for about $2 million in bribes.