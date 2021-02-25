Guerrier, Syracuse visit Ga. Tech

SAVVY SENIORS: Georgia Tech has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Wright, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Usher and Bubba Parham have combined to account for 68 percent of the team's scoring this year and 78 percent of all Yellow Jackets points over the last five games.GIFTED GUERRIER: Guerrier has connected on 31.9 percent of the 47 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 4 over his last three games. He's also made 72.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-5 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 12-3 when it scores at least 69.