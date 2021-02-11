Groups file ethics complaint over mayor's radio comments

Those attacking Matheson count at least six violations of city ethics standards. They wrote that in recent weeks, Matheson has implied that Democratic canvassers in Georgia's January U.S. Senate runoffs were being improperly paid, that COVID-19 spikes in Arizona and California were to blame on “letting in tens of thousands of unchecked migrants in from disease-ridden nations,” and that federal judges improperly ignored voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“The members of our organizations and a growing number in the broader community have no confidence that Scott James Matheson is capable of, or interested in, serving everyone he was elected to serve,” wrote the signatories of the letter. “In fact, his public commentary and behavior painfully reveals what he really thinks and feels about many of his constituents. That is why we are again calling for his immediate removal from office.”