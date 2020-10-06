Group seeks changes at Georgia park honoring Confederacy

Some in the area have loudly suggested blasting the hotly debated carving off the face of the mountain. Others want to start slower by renaming roadways such as Robert. E Lee Blvd. and taking down the Confederate flag that flies high near the base of the mountain.

“We would like to see the carving be transformed into a natural space. We hope that they can help the growth – the natural flora and fauna – to just take over the carving itself and green over. And just let it grow and let it move back into a natural space. It was a man’s job to carve that mountain. This mountain is a beautiful mountain and it’s been decimated,” said Meymoona Freeman, co-chair of the Stone Mountain Action Coalition.

The Stone Mountain Memorial Association is a State of Georgia authority which maintains all public areas at the park. They've scheduled another meeting for November.

The park is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta.

A massive mountainside carving depicting Confederate leaders Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson is shown on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The grassroots group Stone Mountain Action Coalition is seeking to have the Confederate flag removed from the popular park and streets like Robert E. Lee Boulevard renamed there. They also want the park to allow the natural flora and fauna to grow over and obscure the carving. (AP Photo/Ron Harris) Credit: Ron Harris Credit: Ron Harris

Attendees of a prayer event listen to a speaker at the base of Stone Mountain on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The grassroots group Stone Mountain Action Coalition is seeking to have the Confederate flag removed from the popular park and streets like Robert E. Lee Boulevard renamed there. The 3,200-acre park is owned by the state of Georgia and managed by an entertainment company. (AP Photo/Ron Harris) Credit: Ron Harris Credit: Ron Harris

A massive mountainside carving depicting Confederates Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee is shown on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Stone Mountain, Ga. The grassroots group Stone Mountain Action Coalition is seeking to have the Confederate flag removed from the popular park and streets like Robert E. Lee Boulevard renamed there. They also want the park to allow the natural flora and fauna to grow over and obscure the carving. (AP Photo/Ron Harris) Credit: Ron Harris Credit: Ron Harris