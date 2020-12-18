Group says it's challenging residency of 364K Georgia voters

“Ongoing debates about the November election throughout the country have Americans focused intently on improving the integrity of our elections and restoring the faith of voters," Catherine Engelbrecht, president of True the Vote, said in a statement Friday. “Today we assisted concerned Georgia voters in taking a stand for the sanctity of every legal vote.”

The group said voters are being challenged based on questions about their residency based on change of address data obtained from the U.S. Postal Service.

Election officials in Cobb County on Friday rejected complaints brought by Jason Shepherd, the county's Republican chairman, and a local GOP activist that sought to call into question the registration of more than 46,000 voters. The elections board voted unanimously, the Marietta Daily Journal reported.

A similar challenge targeting more than 4,000 voters in Muscogee County, which includes Columbus, was found to have probable cause Wednesday by county election officials, the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported. That means anyone on the challenged list who attempts to vote will have to prove their eligibility — as will anyone challenged who mailed absentee ballots that have yet to be opened.

State law says counties can't certify their vote totals until they have decided all challenges to people who voted.

Rejection of a similar challenge filed over the summer in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta, ended up before a Superior Court judge. The judge refused to order county election officials to reconsider in a brief ruling that said federal election law preempted Georgia law.

The ACLU of Georgia sent a letter to county election officials across Georgia urging them to reject the challenges, which the group said violates a federal law that prohibits any systemic removal of voters from the rolls less than 90 days before an election.

Not only is Georgia's election less than three weeks ago, but early in-person voting in the state began Monday.

“We write to warn all county Georgia elections officials that participating in this charade violates state and federal law,” wrote Sean Young, legal director of the ACLU of Georgia. “Accordingly, you must reject such challenges because they lack probable cause, and you cannot force hundreds of thousands of Georgia voters to answer these baseless charges as a condition for having their ballot counted.”

Because the challenges are carried out at the local level, Raffensperger has no role even though he's the state's top elections official. In a statement, he did not endorse the residency challenges but said he supports "any effort that builds faith in our election system that follows the proper legal procedure.”