Group rallies for voting rights amid All-Star Game events

In deciding to move the game from Georgia to Colorado, Major League Baseball settled on a state with a mail-in elections system fashioned by both major political parties that has been recognized as one of the most inclusive and secure in the U.S.

Voting machines are not connected to the internet, and the state uses paper ballots, which cannot be hacked. Colorado performs post-election risk-limiting audits that show to a statistical level of certainty that election results are correct. Its Democrat-controlled Legislature passed bills this year to expand voting access, including increasing the number of ballot drop boxes. Voter registration is automatic when obtaining or renewing a driver's license.

In June, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold issued orders further restricting third parties from accessing voting machines — a response to what she called “sham audits.” She pointed to a 2020 election audit conducted by a firm that was selected by Arizona Republicans.

“We will not risk the state's election security nor perpetrate the Big Lie,” the Democrat said in announcing the order.

Sunday’s rally was organized by progressive groups such as Common Cause Colorado, along with labor, environmental and community organizations.