Group: Georgia can block internet firms from censoring views

“We are here in my personal opinion because Facebook and Twitter have limited President Trump,” said Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, a Decatur Democrat.

Setzler disagreed with OIiver's statement, saying he wanted to “direct this in a way that's productive" and look for a long-term solution.

Heartland argues that a 1996 federal law only allows internet companies to remove sexually explicit or excessively violent material. Taylor argued state lawmakers were free to block internet companies from removing or downplaying other kinds of material.

“The whims of politics, they shift, they change," Taylor said. "And if you allow, whether it’s a few corporations or any entity, the right to restrict our free speech, then we are setting ourselves up for a recurrence of oppression.”

Florida lawmakers have passed a bill that seeks to block companies from removing political candidates from their platforms and orders the company to provide users an option to see all content posted without influence of a filter or algorithm. It's likely to face legal challenges. Other states have considered measures that would ban viewpoint discrimination, let people sue over such discrimination, or ban governments from doing business with companies that states conclude are engaged in censorship.

Democrats are skeptical of the arguments, saying Georgia shouldn't infringe on private companies and that the First Amendment only bars government from limiting speech.

“Are you arguing that people have a constitutional right to use Facebook, Twitter and other platforms?” asked Rep. Shea Roberts, an Atlanta Democrat.

Other Democrats argued the problem is better left to federal authorities.

“What we're talking about is seizing the printing press, so everyone, no matter how unpopular, is able to express themselves," said Rep. David Dreyer, an Atlanta Democrat. "And if there is a monopoly on printing presses, there is a way to deal with that, and it is federal antitrust law.”

Rep. Chuck Martin, an Alpharetta Republican, said he thought lawmakers needed to walk “a fine line,” but said he found the choices made by tech companies to be “subjective.”

“If there’s going to be speech allowed, it should not be censored from one group or another," Martin said.

