Groin strain lands Mets' Luis Guillorme on injured list

Guillorme was hurt while scoring from second base in the fourth inning of Sunday's win over Philadelphia. Eduardo Escobar started at third base Monday against the Atlanta Braves despite having tightness in his left oblique.

Guillorme is batting .283 with two homers and 14 RBIs in 86 games. He has set career highs in games played, at-bats, runs, RBIs, hits, doubles, homers, walks and extra-base hits.