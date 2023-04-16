Grissom RBI, Albies HR push Braves past Royals 5-4

Zack Greinke gave up four runs on four hits in six innings with six strikeouts and a walk. Scott Barlow (0-2) allowed a run on two hits with two strikeouts.

“(Greinke) was efficient with good offspeed, fastball had good movement," Royals manager Matt Quartraro said. "His velocity was consistent with how it’s been. He really attacked hitters.”

Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino hit a two-run home run to tie the game at 4 with two outs in the seventh.

BROOMS AND GLOOMS

Atlanta took its first sweep over the Royals since 2010 — and the first ever in Kansas City.

The Royals are 1-9 at Kauffman Stadium this season. Kansas City went 1-12 at home to start the 2018 season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: LHP Kris Bubic (left flexor strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Kansas City recalled LHP Josh Taylor from Triple-A Omaha.

UP NEXT

Royals: RHP Jordan Lyles (0-2, 5.19 ERA) will open a three-game home series against Texas on Tuesday.

Braves: Atlanta will head to San Diego for a three-game set. The Braves have yet to announce a starter for Monday's game.

