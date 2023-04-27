Grissom drives in go-ahead run as Braves rally past Marlins

Austin Riley doubled before Alcantara walked Rosario and Albies to load the bases. Grissom's single to left field off Huascar Brazoban drove in Riley, but García threw out Rosario, who was trying to score from second, at the plate.

Elder had not allowed a homer in 23 2/3 innings over his first four starts before allowing a season-high four runs on five hits, including three homers, in 5 1/3 innings. Elder was pulled after loading the bases in the sixth. Michael Tonkin walked Jon Berti to force in a run.

Tonkin (2-1) threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Elder. A.J. Minter pitched the ninth for his fifth save in eight chances.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: 2B Luis Arráez (bruised left knee) returned as the cleanup hitter after missing three games. Manager Skip Schumaker said he wanted the left-handed hitting Arráez to fit between two righties, Jorge Soler and García, in the lineup. ... IF Joey Wendle (strained right intercostal) is set to begin a rehab assignment on Thursday with Triple-A Jacksonville.

Braves: RHP Joe Jiménez was placed on the paternity list. LHP Danny Young was recalled only two days after being optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett. ... OF Michael Harris II (strained lower back) was expected to play seven innings in his first injury rehab game with Gwinnett on Wednesday night. He has been on the injured list since April 7.

UP NEXT

Marlins LHP Braxton Garrett (1-0, 2.84 ERA) will face Braves RHP Kyle Wright (0-1, 5.93) on Thursday as the four-game series concludes.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP