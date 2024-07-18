Georgia News

Griner, Jones among WNBA's picks for Friday's competitions. Clark, Ionescu won't participate

Phoenix’s Brittney Griner and New York’s Jonquel Jones are among the biggest names that will participate in the WNBA’s special competitions on Friday during the league’s All-Star weekend
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) shoots over Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix's Brittney Griner and New York's Jonquel Jones are among the biggest names that will participate in the WNBA's special competitions on Friday during the league's All-Star weekend.

The WNBA also announced that Phoenix Mercury first coach and general manager Cheryl Miller will coach the WNBA All-Stars on Saturday. The national team will be led by Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.

But the league's Skills Challenge and 3-point Contest won’t include a handful of the league’s most popular players, including Indiana’s Caitlin Clark, Chicago’s Angel Reese and New York’s Sabrina Ionescu.

The Skills Challenge will include Griner, teammate Sophie Cunningham, Atlanta's Allisha Gray, Connecticut's Marina Mabrey and Indiana's Erica Wheeler. The 3-point Contest includes Jones, Gray, Mabrey, Washington's Stefanie Dolson and Minnesota's Kayla McBride.

Griner is the only member of the U.S. Olympic Team who will participate in either competition.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

New York Liberty's Jonquel Jones (35) is defended by Indiana Fever's Damiris Dantas (12) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game, Saturday, July 6, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

