Griner, Jones among WNBA's picks for Friday's competitions. Clark, Ionescu won't participate

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix's Brittney Griner and New York's Jonquel Jones are among the biggest names that will participate in the WNBA's special competitions on Friday during the league's All-Star weekend.

The WNBA also announced that Phoenix Mercury first coach and general manager Cheryl Miller will coach the WNBA All-Stars on Saturday. The national team will be led by Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.

But the league's Skills Challenge and 3-point Contest won’t include a handful of the league’s most popular players, including Indiana’s Caitlin Clark, Chicago’s Angel Reese and New York’s Sabrina Ionescu.