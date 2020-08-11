Griggs beats Ring for Democratic nod in coastal Georgia

Greene received over 40% of the ballots cast in the initial June 9 primary, while Cowan got 21%.

The seat is open because U.S. Rep Tom Graves is stepping down, and the district is heavily Republican, although the winner will face Democratic candidate Kevin Van Ausdal. The district covers all or part of 12 counties, stretching from the Tennessee line south to Haralson and Paulding counties.

9TH DISTRICT REPUBLICANS

Gun dealer and Navy veteran Andrew Clyde has won the Republican nomination in northeast Georgia’s 9th Congressional District. Clyde narrowly trailed state Rep. Matt Gurtler in a nine-way primary in June, but reaped support and endorsements. Clyde touts his successful advocacy of restrictions on the IRS after the agency seized $940,000 from him in 2013. Gurtler sought to bring his quest for a small government aligned with his vision of the U.S. Constitution to Congress. Clyde, in November’s general election, will face the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic runoff, Devin Pandy, in one of the nation's most reliably Republican congressional districts. The 9th covers all or part of 20 northeast Georgia counties. The seat is open because Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Collins is running for Senate.

The men were close together on policy, both supporting gun rights, opposing abortion and opposing government spending and debt. But there was a split, with some Republicans backing Clyde because of Gurtler’s rebellion against the GOP state House leadership, while the GOP-friendly Club for Growth is backing Gurtler and running television ads attacking Clyde. As a state representative, some dubbed Gurtler as “Dr. No” for how often he voted against legislation.

9TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS

Army veteran Devin Pandy won the Democratic nomination in northeast Georgia’s 9th Congressional District. He defeated Brooke Siskin in Tuesday’s runoff after trailing her in a three-way June primary. Pandy said his military career has prepared him for Congress, and he will work with other Democrats to help the party in the region. He also pledged to help farmers and veterans, protect the environment and improve access to health care.

1ST DISTRICT DEMOCRATS

Democratic voters will decide on Lisa Ring or Joyce Marie Griggs as the challenger to Republican incumbent Rep. Buddy Carter in the 1st District along Georgia's Atlantic coast. Ring, the nominee in 2018, won a plurality of votes in a three-way race in June. She argues the district needs a representative who will support expanded health care, higher wages, racial justice and environmental protection.

Griggs, an Iraq combat veteran, argues that Carter isn't doing enough to represent all the district's residents, and has touted support for less punitive federal prison sentencing and work to reduce police violence against Black people. Griggs has falsely claimed in campaign appearances that the Georgia Supreme Court overruled her 2004 disbarment. The former attorney remains barred from practicing law after the high court rejected her 2011 petition to be reinstated. Griggs unsuccessfully ran against then U.S. Rep Jack Kingston in 2000.

The district includes all or part of 17 counties from Savannah to St. Mary’s and Valdosta.

FULTON COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Paul Howard, who became Georgia's first African American district attorney when he took office in 1997, faces a tough challenge for the Democratic nomination from Fani Willis, who worked in Howard's office for 16 years and has also been a defense attorney and judge.

Howard ran behind Willis in a three-way June primary, with the incumbent facing allegations of harassment or discrimination from three past or present female employees. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into a salary supplement he received from the city of Atlanta that was passed through a nonprofit Howard controlled. Howard also faced praise and criticism for the way he handled two separate cases against police officers, including one that involved the death of a Black man.

Willis has raised more money and snagged key endorsements. With no Republican qualified for the general election, the runoff is likely to decide the race.

GENERAL ASSEMBLY

There are 17 party runoffs and one special election runoff for House and Senate seats in the General Assembly. In the special election, Republicans Scott Bohlke of Brooklet and Billy Hickman of Statesboro will fight it out for both the Republican nomination to a new term and the remainder of the current term in southeast Georgia's Senate District 4. The seat was held by Jack Hill, who died in March.

Two longtime Democratic House members were the only incumbents forced to runoffs. Sharon Beasley-Teague has represented House District 65 in south Fulton and part of Douglas counties since 1993. She led her June primary but narrowly missed a majority in a three-way race and faces challenger Mandisha Thomas.

In DeKalb County's House District 86, incumbent Michelle Henson, who has been in the House since 1991, won a plurality of the vote in a four-way race. Second-place finisher Zulma Lopez is mounting a vigorous challenge.

Six runoffs are between Democrats, and 11 are between Republicans.

