Griffith scores 17 and DII-member Clark Atlanta beats Mercer 71-64

Griffith was 5 of 7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Panthers. Dez'Mond Perkins scored 16 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds. Chris Martin had 14 points and shot 4 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line.

Jalyn McCreary led the Bears in scoring, finishing with 14 points and six rebounds. Mercer also got eight points and two steals from Jake Davis. In addition, Robby Carmody finished with eight points.

NEXT UP

Mercer visits Chicago State in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.