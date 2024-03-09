Georgia News

Gregory, Harcum lead Appalachian State to 85-80 OT win over Georgia Southern in Sun Belt Tourney

Donovan Gregory scored 22 points and Terence Harcum scored 13 points and top-seeded Appalachian State avoided Georgia Southern’s upset bid beating the Eagles 85-80 in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Donovan Gregory scored 22 points and Terence Harcum scored 13 points and top-seeded Appalachian State avoided Georgia Southern's upset bid beating the Eagles 85-80 on Saturday in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.

Gregory's layup to start overtime made it 78-76 and Appalachian State led the remainder.

Gregory shot 6 of 11 from the field and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Mountaineers (27). Justin Abson scored 13 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor and added 12 rebounds and seven blocks. Harcum shot 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

It was the seventh straight victory for the Mountaineers.

Tyren Moore finished with 36 points, five assists and four steals for the Eagles (9-24). Avantae Parker added 14 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Georgia Southern. Malik Tidwell had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

