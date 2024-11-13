GreenBox Systems will spend $144 million to build an automated warehouse in Georgia

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — An automated warehouse company announced Wednesday that it will invest $144 million to build a facility in Georgia

GreenBox Systems said it would hire 300 people to work at the warehouse that it plans to open in late 2025 near Jackson, about 35 miles (60 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

GreenBox is a joint venture between Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. and Massachusetts-based Symbotic. GreenBox uses Symbotic's automation technology, including vision-enabled robots and artificial intelligence to create warehouses that rely less on humans to sort, pack and ship goods. Greenbox has at least one other site in California.