Gray scores 26, Dream beat Mystics 94-89 for second home victory

Georgia News
22 minutes ago
X
Allisha Gray scored 26 points, Rhyne Howard had 14 points and eight assists and the Atlanta Dream beat the Washington Mystics 94-89

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Allisha Gray scored 26 points, Rhyne Howard had 14 points and eight assists and the Atlanta Dream beat the Washington Mystics 94-89 on Friday night.

Gray made a wide open 3-pointer with 2:09 remaining to give Atlanta an 88-82 lead. Gray added a three-point play with 48.8 seconds left to extend the lead to 91-86.

Elena Delle Donne answered at the other end with a three-point play with 34.4 seconds left to cut Washington's deficit to 91-89. But Nia Coffey converted a three-point play to seal it for Atlanta. Delle Donne stayed on the floor following Coffey's basket, after appearing to roll her left ankle, and was helped off the floor.

Coffey and AD Durr each added 15 points for Atlanta (6-8), which won its second home game of the season. Cheyenne Parker, who scored 23 points on Wednesday against Washington, fouled out with 3:45 left in the fourth and finished with six points. Gray reached 20-plus points for the fourth time this season.

Atlanta led 67-61 entering the fourth quarter after holding Washington to 13 points in the third.

Delle Donne finished with 31 points on 13-of-19 shooting for Washington (9-6). Delle Donne was coming off a 25-point performance in a 109-86 victory over Atlanta.

Natasha Cloud and Brittney Sykes each scored 15 points for the Mystics.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Brookhaven asks DeKalb County to put Toco Hill annexation up for vote6h ago

Credit: AP

Supreme Court’s gay rights ruling echoes long-running Georgia debate
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

CUNNINGHAM: As problems mount, UGA's Smart escapes accountability
4h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Family

Atlanta entrepreneur Maceo Brown, 67, poured his life into young people
8h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Family

Atlanta entrepreneur Maceo Brown, 67, poured his life into young people
8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother arrested in death of child found decaying in DeKalb closet
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Soroka wins first home start since 2020, Olson homers twice and drives in 5 as Braves...
12m ago
Georgia police arrest mother of 7-year-old girl whose body was found decaying in closet
5h ago
Braves recall Soroka, right-hander will make his first home start since Aug. 3, 2020
6h ago
Featured

Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
4h ago
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose are among ESPN job cuts
3h ago
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top