Gray, McDonald rally Dream past Lynx 83-77

Atlanta, which trailed by 19 midway through the third quarter outscored the Lynx, who had one basket in the last 6-plus minutes, 24-10 in the fourth quarter, and 14-2 in the last 3:33.

Rookie Naz Hillmon, a second-round pick out of Michigan, added 13 points, all in the second half, for the the Dream (1-1) and Cheyenne Parker had 12.