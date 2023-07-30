Gray leads Atlanta against Washington after 25-point game

Washington Mystics (12-12, 6-8 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (13-11, 7-8 Eastern Conference)

College Park, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Dream -7.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts the Washington Mystics after Allisha Gray scored 25 points in the Atlanta Dream's 95-84 loss to the New York Liberty.

The Dream are 7-8 in conference matchups. Atlanta ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 36.7 points per game in the paint led by Gray averaging 8.6.

The Mystics' record in Eastern Conference action is 6-8. Washington ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Shakira Austin averaging 1.6.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Dream defeated the Mystics 94-89 in their last matchup on June 30. Gray led the Dream with 26 points, and Elena Delle Donne led the Mystics with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyne Howard is averaging 18.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Dream. Gray is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Brittney Sykes is averaging 14.1 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Mystics. Natasha Cloud is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dream: 7-3, averaging 85.0 points, 38.9 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Mystics: 3-7, averaging 83.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.3 points.

INJURIES: Dream: None listed.

Mystics: Shakira Austin: out (hip), Elena Delle Donne: out (ankle), Kristi Toliver: out (plantar fasciitis), Ariel Atkins: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.