Gray leads Atlanta against Chicago after 21-point game

By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
Atlanta faces the Chicago Sky after Allisha Gray scored 21 points in the Dream's 82-68 victory against the Chicago Sky

Atlanta Dream (9-8, 6-5 Eastern Conference) at Chicago Sky (8-10, 3-8 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Sky -1.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits the Chicago Sky after Allisha Gray scored 21 points in the Dream's 82-68 win against the Chicago Sky.

The Sky have gone 3-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks fourth in the WNBA with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Elizabeth Williams averaging 2.0 offensive boards.

The Dream are 6-5 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta is sixth in the Eastern Conference giving up 87.6 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Dream won the last meeting 82-68 on July 8. Gray scored 21 points to help lead the Dream to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marina Mabrey is averaging 15.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Sky. Kahleah Copper is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Rhyne Howard is averaging 17.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Dream. Gray is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Dream: 7-3, averaging 89.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.5 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee), Rebekah Gardner: out (foot).

Dream: Aari McDonald: out (torn labrum).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

