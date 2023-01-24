Grasslands institute gets $495K grant for Cumberland Plateau

The money from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation will help SGI prioritize habitat needs for at least 185 species of conservation concern, according to a news release from the institute at Austin Peay State University. Those species include at least 125 grassland plants and at least 60 animals that make grasslands their homes.

Dwayne Estes, the institute's co-founder and executive director, said the 14-million-acre (5.6-million-hectare) Cumberland Plateau has a rich history of forest conservation.