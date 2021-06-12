Grants go to electric vehicle chargers in 7 Alabama counties

The governor's office says grants totaling $4.1 million will help fund installing of chargers at fueling stations near interstates and other major highways.

The money will provide as much as 80% of the cost of installing stations at existing sites in Jefferson, Tuscaloosa, Calhoun, Cullman, DeKalb, Greene and St. Clair counties. Many of the chargers will be along Interstate 20 from the Georgia line to Tuscaloosa.