Grants aim to save history at Black colleges, universities

In Raleigh, Shaw University will be able to develop rehabilitation plans for its historic buildings, the trust said. It also aims to advance its goal of connecting its campus back to downtown Raleigh while removing public access barriers.

In Charlotte, Johnson C. Smith University will develop a plan for the Historic Quad, which consists of five historic buildings, the trust said.

In Mississippi, Rust College will develop a plan for its historic campus and the adjacent former Mississippi Industrial College campus, which it acquired in 2008, officials said. Its goals are to address deferred maintenance of historic buildings and plans for incorporating Mississippi Industrial College’s remaining buildings into the campus landscape.

In South Carolina, Voorhees College will address deferred maintenance and make plans to rehabilitate historic buildings such as Menafee Hall and Massachusetts Hall, the trust said.

Florida A&M’s Black Archives, Architecture Department, and Office of Facilities have developed rehabilitation projects for Sunshine Manor, the Carnegie Library, and Gibbs Cottage. A campus-wide plan will help the institution develop strategic plans to preserving additional building, officials said.