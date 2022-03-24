Grant, Cunningham lead Pistons to rare rout of Hawks

Detroit, though, continued the run with nine more points before McMillan called another timeout with the score 84-55. This time, his reserves responded, narrowing the Pistons lead to 93-78 going into the fourth quarter.

Detroit's defense held Atlanta to two points in the first four minutes of the period and the Hawks never seriously challenged down the stretch.

TIP INS

Hawks: Atlanta starters Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Clint Capela combined for one point in the first half, missing all seven of their field-goal attempts. Capela had nine rebounds in the half.

Pistons: Kelly Olynyk scored 10 points in nine first-half minutes, going 4-6 from the floor, including a 3-pointer and a three-point play.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Golden State on Friday night.

Pistons: Host Washington on Friday night.

Caption Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio

Caption Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives as Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio