ajc logo
X

Grant carries Mercer over Milligan 88-49

Georgia News
53 minutes ago
Shannon Grant had 18 points and Neftali Alvarez recorded 16 points as Mercer romped past Milligan 88-49

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Shannon Grant had 18 points and Neftali Alvarez posted 16 points as Mercer routed Milligan 88-49 on Saturday.

Grant shot 9 for 10 from the floor.

Jalen Johnson had 11 points for Mercer (3-4). Felipe Haase added eight rebounds.

Jackson Gabriel had 17 points for the Buffaloes.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GA Lottery
4h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
4h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
4h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top