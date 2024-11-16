Grant and Portland take on Atlanta in non-conference action

The Trail Blazers have gone 3-4 at home. Portland is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks are 2-3 on the road. Atlanta is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Trail Blazers average 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.1 fewer makes per game than the Hawks give up (16.7). The Hawks average 117.2 points per game, 2.7 more than the 114.5 the Trail Blazers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is shooting 38.5% and averaging 17.5 points for the Trail Blazers.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 18.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 105.7 points, 43.0 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 117.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle: day to day (knee), Deandre Ayton: day to day (finger), Anfernee Simons: day to day (chest), Robert Williams III: day to day (rest).

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hamstring), Kobe Bufkin: day to day (shoulder), Vit Krejci: out (thigh), Cody Zeller: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.