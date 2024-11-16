Georgia News

Grant and Portland take on Atlanta in non-conference action

Atlanta heads to Portland for a non-conference matchup
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Hawks (6-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (5-8, 13th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers host the Atlanta Hawks in a non-conference matchup.

The Trail Blazers have gone 3-4 at home. Portland is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawks are 2-3 on the road. Atlanta is 2-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Trail Blazers average 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.1 fewer makes per game than the Hawks give up (16.7). The Hawks average 117.2 points per game, 2.7 more than the 114.5 the Trail Blazers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is shooting 38.5% and averaging 17.5 points for the Trail Blazers.

Jalen Johnson is averaging 18.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 105.7 points, 43.0 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 117.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 29.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Matisse Thybulle: day to day (knee), Deandre Ayton: day to day (finger), Anfernee Simons: day to day (chest), Robert Williams III: day to day (rest).

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hamstring), Kobe Bufkin: day to day (shoulder), Vit Krejci: out (thigh), Cody Zeller: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bulls pull off comeback to beat Hawks 125-113, snap 4-game skid
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Daniels continues scoring surge with 25 points as Hawks beat Wizards and move to 2-0 in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Hawks not stopping until ‘fourth quarter says all zeros on the clock’
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Hawks’ Trae Young, De’Andre Hunter return ahead of NBA Cup versus Wizards
The Latest
Friday's Scores
White scores 24 as Georgia Southern beats North Carolina Central 80-75
Georgia beat Georgia Tech 77-69 in the 200th series meeting that dates to 1906
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens