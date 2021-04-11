Grandson convicted of murdering grandmother with knife, dish

Prosecutors said the believed Carter had assaulted his grandmother because she wanted him to move out. Her boyfriend in Connecticut was said to be planning to move into Mann's Warner Robins house.

A social worker and a police detective testified that Mann earlier told them Carter had been emotionally and verbally abusive and that she feared him. However, the woman didn't ask the authorities to intervene, hoping to persuade Carter to leave on her own.

Carter took the witness stand in his own defense Friday morning said he and Mann “were very close” and that she had been a second mother to him.

In court Friday when his attorney asked him if he had killed his grandmother, The Telegraph reported that Carter replied, “No, I didn’t.”

Prosecutor Alicia Gassett told jurors that Mann died “in the most heinous and unimaginable way," showing them a foot-long chef's knife believe to have been the murder weapon.

Gassett spoke of the smashed ceramic dish that Mann’s attacker had cleaned up and put in the trash after the slaying.

“It shows you how much force this man used on this tiny ... 81-year-old woman,” Gassett said.

The prosecutor also recounted the testimony of one of Mann’s friends, who said Mann had confided in her that “if something ever happens to me, (Carter) did it.”